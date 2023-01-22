Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,394 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

