Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in H World Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in H World Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

