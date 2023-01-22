Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,714. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

