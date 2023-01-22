Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 326,909 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.