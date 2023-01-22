Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 452,172 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 452,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

