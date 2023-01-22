Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MTG opened at $13.72 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

