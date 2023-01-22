Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $418.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.03 and a 200 day moving average of $346.55. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $427.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

