Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.88 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.2 %

EMN stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

