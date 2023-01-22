Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

