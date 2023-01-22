Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.26 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,560,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 27.5% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROG opened at $132.98 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.07. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

