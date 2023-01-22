Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.83 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE DEI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

