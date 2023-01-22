Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.98 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

