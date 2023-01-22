Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $5.01 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $74,324,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $125,493.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,026.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

