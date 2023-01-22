Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $5.18 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in News by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

