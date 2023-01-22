Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $5.28 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

SM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

