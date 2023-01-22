Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $5.40 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 642,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 1.5 %

VIPS opened at $15.18 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.