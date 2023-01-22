Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $5.89 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 524.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

