Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.