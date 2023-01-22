Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 234,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.