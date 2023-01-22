Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,636,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.