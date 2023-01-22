Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

GL stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

