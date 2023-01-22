Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $86.49 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

