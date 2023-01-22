Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 14,692 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CLF opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

