Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 36,124 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SJI shares. StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SJI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

