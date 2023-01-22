Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.