Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $424,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $2,080,868. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

