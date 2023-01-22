Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 313,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

