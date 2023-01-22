Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.71 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.