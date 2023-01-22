Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 178,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $17,867,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

