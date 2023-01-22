Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,076,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yext by 102.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yext by 16.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Yext news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

