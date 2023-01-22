Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 751,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 163,725 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of CWT opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

