Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,090,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 146,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

