Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,694 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock worth $2,186,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.05 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

