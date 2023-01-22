Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,388 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 252.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

