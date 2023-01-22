Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AppFolio by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

APPF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

