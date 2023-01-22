Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 286,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

ARCC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

