Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $176.67 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $264.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

