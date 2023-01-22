Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Crown by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Crown by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Crown by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

