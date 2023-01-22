Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

