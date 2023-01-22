Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Groupon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,356 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $250,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $162,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 127,917 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $71,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Stock Up 2.4 %

GRPN stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $243.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.32. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.