Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

GH stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

