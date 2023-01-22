Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

