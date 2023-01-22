HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

HCA stock opened at $261.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.