Head to Head Analysis: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) versus Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Tiga Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.45 -$12.40 million ($0.12) -14.75 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.18% -7.82% -3.42% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alithya Group and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 118.93%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.