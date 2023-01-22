Head-To-Head Analysis: Dominari (DOMH) vs. Its Competitors

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dominari to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dominari alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -244.63% -12.66% -6.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.01 Dominari Competitors $1.53 billion $80.65 million -14.42

This table compares Dominari and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dominari’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dominari has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s peers have a beta of 4.90, indicating that their average stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dominari and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 44 678 1259 25 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Dominari’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dominari peers beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

(Get Rating)

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.