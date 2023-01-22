Head to Head Analysis: Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Pharvaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.64 million ($1.83) -2.38 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$50.56 million ($1.66) -6.17

Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.1% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -48.33% -40.56% Pharvaris N/A -25.61% -24.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Larimar Therapeutics and Pharvaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pharvaris 1 1 4 0 2.50

Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.15%. Pharvaris has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharvaris.

Risk and Volatility

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharvaris has a beta of -4.83, indicating that its stock price is 583% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks and is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients and is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

