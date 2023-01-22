Head-To-Head Contrast: F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) versus Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Globe Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globe Life $5.11 billion 2.23 $744.96 million $7.09 16.56

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than F&G Annuities & Life.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00 Globe Life 1 2 4 1 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for F&G Annuities & Life and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

F&G Annuities & Life currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Globe Life has a consensus target price of $124.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Globe Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than F&G Annuities & Life.

Profitability

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A Globe Life 13.61% 12.02% 2.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Globe Life has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

Globe Life beats F&G Annuities & Life on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplement hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979, and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

