Head-To-Head Survey: LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LSB Industries has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LSB Industries and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 1 5 0 2.83 Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LSB Industries presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.21%.

81.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries 24.07% 44.12% 16.95% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSB Industries and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $556.24 million 1.84 $43.54 million $2.30 5.42 Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Abcam on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.