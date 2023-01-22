HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.23.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
