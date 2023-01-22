HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Up to $58.04

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.04, but opened at $60.94. HealthEquity shares last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 417 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.